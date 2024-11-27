Uniper SE Boosts 2024 Earnings Forecast After Provision Release

Uniper SE has raised its earnings outlook for the 2024 financial year due to the release of a provision.

The company has settled long-running legal disputes, leading to the release of provisions recognized in Q4 2024 results.

Uniper now expects an Adjusted EBITDA between EUR 2.5 billion and EUR 2.8 billion for 2024, significantly lower than the previous year's EUR 7.164 billion.

The Adjusted Net Income forecast for 2024 is set between EUR 1.5 billion and EUR 1.8 billion, down from EUR 4.432 billion in the previous year.

All figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited, with detailed results to be published on February 26, 2025.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, The translation of "Bericht über das Geschäftsjahr 2024" to English is "Report on the fiscal year 2024.", at Uniper is on 26.02.2025.

The price of Uniper at the time of the news was 43,50EUR and was up +3,79 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,92 % since publication.





