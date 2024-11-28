Formycon's 2024 Growth Soars with Strong Nine-Month Results
Formycon's 2024 shines with major product approvals and a new biosimilar launch, boosting its market presence and financial performance. The company uplisted to Frankfurt's Prime Standard, enhancing investor access.
- Formycon reported strong nine-month results for 2024, achieving key product approvals for FYB202 in the USA and Europe.
- The clinical development program for the Keytruda biosimilar candidate FYB206 has commenced, with both phase I and phase III studies underway.
- FYB210 has been officially launched as the seventh project in Formycon's biosimilar pipeline, focusing on immunology.
- The company successfully uplisted to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, enhancing its visibility and access to international investors.
- Formycon's revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was approximately €41.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €2.9 million, reflecting strong performance from the FYB201 biosimilar.
- The guidance for the full year 2024 remains unchanged, with expectations for continued operational progress and slightly higher revenues in the fourth quarter.
