OLB Poised for Record-Breaking Results After Nine Months
OLB's financial performance surged in 2024, showcasing robust growth in key areas. With impressive gains in pre-tax results and return on equity, the bank is poised for a promising future.
- OLB reported a pre-tax result of EUR 255 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from EUR 223 million in the same period of 2023.
- The return on equity after taxes increased to 16.7%, compared to 13.5% in the previous year.
- Operating income rose by 17.4% year-on-year to EUR 545.1 million, driven by growth in lending and deposit activities.
- Risk provisioning was at EUR 48.7 million, reflecting anticipated levels amid challenging economic conditions.
- The bank's loan volume expanded to EUR 25 billion, with significant contributions from the acquisition of Degussa Bank.
- OLB will be directly supervised by the European Central Bank starting January 1, 2025, as a significant financial institution.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.