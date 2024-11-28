OLB Poised for Record-Breaking Results After Nine Months
OLB has set a new benchmark with a pre-tax profit of EUR 255 million in the first nine months of 2024, showcasing robust growth and strategic success in its lending and deposit sectors.
- OLB achieved a result before taxes of EUR 255 million after nine months of 2024, marking a new record.
- The return on equity after taxes was 16.7%, up from 13.5% in the same period of 2023.
- Operating income increased by 17.4% year-on-year, reaching EUR 545.1 million, driven by growth in lending and deposit business.
- The loan volume expanded to EUR 25 billion, with Degussa Bank contributing EUR 5.1 billion.
- Risk provisioning was at the anticipated level of EUR 48.7 million, including contributions from Degussa Bank.
- OLB will be directly supervised by the ECB as a significant financial institution starting January 1, 2025.
