ACCENTRO Bondholders Approve Key Changes to Bond Terms
ACCENTRO bondholders have agreed to defer a significant repayment, aiming to support ongoing restructuring talks. This strategic move shifts obligations to mid-2025, ensuring financial stability.
- Bondholders of ACCENTRO approved an amendment to the bond terms and conditions.
- The amendment involves deferring a EUR 65 million repayment obligation and interest payments due on 31 December 2024 and February 2025 to 30 June 2025.
- The deferral aims to avoid prejudicing ongoing restructuring negotiations.
- The resolution was approved with the required majority, subject to conditions including consent from bondholders of the 2021/2029 bond.
- The implementation of the resolution also requires the prolongation of bridge notes until 30 June 2025.
- The announcement was made by Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations at ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.
