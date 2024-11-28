Signet Bank Launches Coverage of Eleving Group - A Must-Watch Stock!
Signet Bank's recent report on Eleving Group highlights promising growth, with plans for expansion and innovation, positioning the company for a bright future in diverse markets.
- Signet Bank initiated coverage of Eleving Group with a comprehensive report released on November 20, 2024, analyzing the company's market position and financial performance.
- Projected revenue growth for Eleving Group is a 5-year CAGR of 12.9%, reaching €351.5 million by 2028, with EBITDA and net profit expected to grow significantly as well.
- Eleving's loan portfolio is anticipated to nearly double by 2028, reaching €636 million, supported by organic growth and new market entries.
- The company plans to expand into Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe, diversify its product offerings, and develop eco-friendly mobility solutions.
- Eleving Group's shares are valued at €1.88, indicating a 13.8% upside from the current price, with a projected ROE of 33.6% by 2028.
- The Group operates in 16 markets across 3 continents, with a historical customer base exceeding 1.3 million and a total loan volume nearing €1.9 billion.
