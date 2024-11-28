H2APEX Boosts Revenue 6x; exceet Group Eyes €28M in 2024

H2APEX's revenue for the first three quarters of 2024 reached EUR 25.2 million, a significant increase from EUR 3.7 million in the same period of 2023.

The company has a backlog of EUR 15.3 million, indicating that the majority of its expected 2024 revenue is already contractually secured.

H2APEX revised its revenue forecast for 2024 to at least EUR 28 million, reflecting an 83% growth compared to 2023.

The company is progressing well in developing proprietary hydrogen plants and scaling storage production, with final investment decisions expected in early 2025.

H2APEX's workforce grew to 143 employees in the first three quarters of 2024, up from 110 at the end of 2023, as part of its growth strategy.

Supply chain challenges have impacted project timelines, causing a delay in recognizing some revenues, which are now expected to be accounted for in 2025.

