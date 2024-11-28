IMMOFINANZ: Strong Q1–3 2024 Performance Boosts Investor Confidence
IMMOFINANZ has shown remarkable financial growth in Q1–3 2024, with rental income up by 11.9% and a significant net profit recovery. The company is optimistic about future expansion.
- IMMOFINANZ reported a rental income increase of 11.9% to EUR 435.6 million in Q1–3 2024.
- Results of asset management rose by 14% to EUR 368.9 million, while results of operations surged by 54.1% to EUR 322.3 million.
- The company achieved a net profit of EUR 50.9 million, marking a significant recovery from a loss in the previous year.
- Cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 613.9 million, with a robust equity ratio of 42.2% and a net loan-to-value ratio of 48.7%.
- IMMOFINANZ's property portfolio included 468 properties valued at EUR 7.997 billion, maintaining a stable occupancy rate of 92.2%.
- The company remains optimistic about future growth, focusing on expanding its retail portfolio and integrating with CPI Property Group.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Immofinanz is on 28.11.2024.
The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 15,550EUR and was down -1,77 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,980EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,77 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000A21KS2WKN:A2JN9W
