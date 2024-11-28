IMMOFINANZ: Strong Q1–3 2024 Performance Boosts Investor Confidence

IMMOFINANZ reported a rental income increase of 11.9% to EUR 435.6 million in Q1–3 2024.

Results of asset management rose by 14% to EUR 368.9 million, while results of operations surged by 54.1% to EUR 322.3 million.

The company achieved a net profit of EUR 50.9 million, marking a significant recovery from a loss in the previous year.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 613.9 million, with a robust equity ratio of 42.2% and a net loan-to-value ratio of 48.7%.

IMMOFINANZ's property portfolio included 468 properties valued at EUR 7.997 billion, maintaining a stable occupancy rate of 92.2%.

The company remains optimistic about future growth, focusing on expanding its retail portfolio and integrating with CPI Property Group.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Immofinanz is on 28.11.2024.

