Evotec Unveils Major Shakeup in Management Board

Dr. Craig Johnstone will step down as Chief Operating Officer of Evotec SE effective 31 December 2024.

Dr. Johnstone joined Evotec in May 2012 and held various leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer since January 2019.

The responsibilities of the COO function will be distributed internally across the Global Operations Leadership Team until a new structure is announced.

Prof. Dr. Iris Löw-Friedrich, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, expressed gratitude for Dr. Johnstone's contributions over his 12-year tenure.

Evotec SE is a life science company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics, with a global presence and over 5,000 employees.

Evotec operates in various therapeutic areas and has a portfolio of over 200 R&D projects, collaborating with top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 8,9500EUR and was down -1,13 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,0500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.469,85PKT (+0,63 %).





