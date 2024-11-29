    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    InTiCa Systems SE: 9M 2024 Report Shows Strategic Gains Amid Challenges

    InTiCa Systems SE faced a challenging first nine months of 2024, with sales dropping by 18% and a negative EBIT, yet managed to improve operating cash flow through strategic cost-cutting.

    • Group sales for InTiCa Systems SE declined by 18% to EUR 55.4 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to EUR 67.5 million in 9M 2023.
    • The company reported a negative EBIT of minus EUR 0.4 million, impacted by currency effects that do not affect cash flows.
    • Operating cash flow was positive at EUR 4.7 million, a significant improvement from minus EUR 0.2 million in 9M 2023, due to cost-cutting measures.
    • Orders on hand decreased to EUR 86 million from EUR 106 million in September 2023, with stable demand for new products.
    • The financial result was minus EUR 1.4 million, with increased use of overdraft facilities and higher interest expenses.
    • InTiCa Systems SE revised its 2024 sales forecast to EUR 70.0 million to EUR 75.0 million, with an expected operating loss (EBIT) between minus EUR 1.0 million and minus EUR 2.0 million.

    The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 2,3500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,43 % since publication.


    InTiCa Systems

    -0,88 %
    +29,89 %
    -13,74 %
    -37,57 %
    -60,00 %
    -83,13 %
    -71,93 %
    -45,34 %
    -62,83 %
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
