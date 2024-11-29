InTiCa Systems SE: 9M 2024 Report Shows Strategic Gains Amid Challenges

Group sales for InTiCa Systems SE declined by 18% to EUR 55.4 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to EUR 67.5 million in 9M 2023.

The company reported a negative EBIT of minus EUR 0.4 million, impacted by currency effects that do not affect cash flows.

Operating cash flow was positive at EUR 4.7 million, a significant improvement from minus EUR 0.2 million in 9M 2023, due to cost-cutting measures.

Orders on hand decreased to EUR 86 million from EUR 106 million in September 2023, with stable demand for new products.

The financial result was minus EUR 1.4 million, with increased use of overdraft facilities and higher interest expenses.

InTiCa Systems SE revised its 2024 sales forecast to EUR 70.0 million to EUR 75.0 million, with an expected operating loss (EBIT) between minus EUR 1.0 million and minus EUR 2.0 million.

The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 2,3500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,43 % since publication.






