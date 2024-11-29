Wienerberger Unveils Europe's Greenest Brick, Revolutionizing Sustainability

Wienerberger has launched Europe's 'greenest' brick production at a modernized plant in Uttendorf, Austria, featuring the world's largest electric industrial kiln.

The plant utilizes electricity from ecological sources, such as its own photovoltaic system, reducing production emissions by around 90%.

The Uttendorf plant is part of the "GreenBricks" project, which focuses on innovative, resource-saving construction solutions, including the use of climate-friendly sawdust in clay mixtures.

Wienerberger aims to reduce its production emissions by 25% and increase recyclable or reusable products to over 90% by 2026, aligning with the European Green Deal goals.

The company invested approximately €30 million in the development of the electric kiln, with a production capacity of 270 tons of bricks per day.

Wienerberger is a leading international provider of ecological building solutions, generating revenues of approximately €4.2 billion in 2023, and recently acquired Terreal to expand its roofing and solar solutions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 19.02.2025.

