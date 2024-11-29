FORTEC Elektronik: Strong Order Backlog Despite Weak Q1 Start in 2024/25

FORTEC Elektronik AG reported a group turnover of EUR 17.5 million in Q1 2024/2025, which is approximately 34% lower than the previous year's EUR 26.6 million.

The company's EBIT decreased significantly to EUR -0.2 million, compared to EUR 3.5 million in the previous year.

The order backlog increased to EUR 57.2 million, up from EUR 53.4 million as of June 30, 2024.

The full-year forecast for 2024/2025 remains unchanged, expecting consolidated sales between EUR 95.0 million and EUR 110.0 million, and EBIT between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 8.0 million.

CEO Sandra Maile acknowledged the weaker performance in Q1 due to local and geopolitical challenges but expressed confidence in the future due to the increased order backlog.

FORTEC Elektronik AG operates as an international distributor and has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 19,100EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,62 % since publication.





