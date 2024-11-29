SLR Group 27 FRB: Q1 24/25 Results Revealed - Must-See Insights!
SLR Group faces a tough start to the financial year, with net sales dropping by 23% in Q1 24/25. Despite this, their "Adapt & Grow" plan shows promise, aiming to steer the company back on track.
- SLR Group reported net sales of EUR 45.2 million in Q1 24/25, a 23% decrease from the previous year due to a challenging market environment.
- The adjusted EBITDA for Q1 24/25 was EUR 0.4 million, with a margin of 1.0%, reflecting a 93% decline from the previous year.
- The "Adapt & Grow" action plan was initiated to improve efficiency and reduce costs, showing initial positive effects.
- The forecast for the financial year 24/25 remains unchanged, with expected production and tonnage sold around 100 kilotons and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million.
- SLR Group is a leading producer of high-quality cast iron components, with operations in Germany, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, serving major OEMs and Tier 1 vendors.
- The company issued a Nordic bond of EUR 75 million, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Open Market.
