The Platform Group AG Acquires CHRONEXT Group: A Game-Changing Move
The Platform Group AG has taken a bold step into the luxury watch market by acquiring Chronext Group, aiming to revolutionize the industry with a platform approach and strategic expansion.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has acquired 100% of Chronext Group's activities, a leading luxury watch retailer in Europe.
- An asset deal agreement was concluded on 28 November 2024, covering all assets, inventories, brand rights, online stores, and locations.
- Chronext plans to implement a platform approach with certified dealers and expand its product range, focusing on both new and certified pre-owned luxury watches.
- A strategy roadmap has been developed with The Platform Group to connect partners in specialist retail from Q2 2025 and expand the customer base.
- The management team will include Philipp Weiner, Frederike Knop, and Frederic von Borries, focusing on profitability and resource planning.
- The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 23 sectors, with 16 locations across Europe, and realized pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.
