Booster PC 11.698% 11/26: 2024 Nine-Month Results Revealed!
BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH faces a challenging financial landscape in 2024, with significant declines in revenue and EBITDA, and a shift in leadership as Robert Lackermeier steps in as Managing Director.
- BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH reported revenues of EUR 128.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, a 7.2% decline compared to the previous year.
- EBITDA decreased by 39.8% to EUR 9.7 million, significantly impacted by an unfavorable product mix and negative currency translation effects.
- The company's total assets fell by 12.3% to EUR 100.4 million, with current assets decreasing by 16.2% due to lower sales volumes.
- Equity capital dropped by 48.8% to EUR 7.6 million, influenced by a negative net result of EUR -5.0 million and currency translation effects.
- The company anticipates a revenue decline of over 10% for 2024 and a potential EBITDA decline of 25-30%, excluding extraordinary items.
- Robert Lackermeier will join as Managing Director on January 1, 2025, succeeding Jerko Bartolić, who will leave the company on March 31, 2025.
