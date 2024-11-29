DEAG's 8% Bond Fuels Sustainable Growth & Change Through 2024
In the first nine months of 2024, DEAG's revenue surged by 19% to EUR 252.8 million, driven by strategic acquisitions and international expansion, positioning the company for continued growth and success.
- DEAG's revenue increased by approximately 19% to EUR 252.8 million in the first nine months of 2024.
- The company continued its Buy & Build strategy, strengthening its market position in the UK and EDM events in Germany, and expanded internationally with a market entry in Italy.
- DEAG implemented an investment program to enhance IT infrastructure, particularly in ticketing, and expects strong revenue for the full year 2024 due to high event density in Q4.
- Despite higher production costs and competition from major sports events, DEAG successfully organized over 6,000 concerts and events, including notable artists and shows.
- DEAG's acquisitions and investments are aimed at driving long-term growth, digitalization, and international expansion, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
- As of September 2024, DEAG sold around 8.5 million tickets, a 35% increase from the previous year, and anticipates further growth in 2025 with a diverse event portfolio.
The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 07/26 at the time of the news was 103,25EUR and was up +0,49 % compared with the previous day.
0,00 %
+0,15 %
+0,92 %
+0,44 %
+2,54 %
ISIN:NO0012487596WKN:A351VB
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.