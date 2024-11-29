Hörmann Finance Bond 7.00% till 07/28: HÖRMANN Industries' 9-Month Report 2024
Hörmann Industries faced a challenging start to 2024, with sales dropping 14.3% to €487.2 million. Despite setbacks in Automotive and Intralogistics, a positive full-year outlook remains, driven by strong Communication division gains.
- Hörmann Industries reported a 14.3% decrease in sales to €487.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, mainly due to challenges in the Automotive and Intralogistics divisions.
- EBITDA decreased from €22.7 million to €13.0 million, and EBIT fell from €13.8 million to €3.1 million compared to the same period in the previous year.
- Despite the decline, a positive earnings forecast for the full year 2024 is confirmed, with expected total sales between €680 million and €700 million.
- The Communication division showed strong performance with sales increasing to €144.1 million, driven by major orders in the railway industry.
- The Automotive division experienced a significant sales drop to €273.1 million due to weaker demand from OEM customers in the truck and agricultural machinery sectors.
- The order backlog increased by €103.9 million to €553.7 million, with the Communication division contributing €289.9 million to this backlog.
The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 106,69EUR and was up +0,04 %
compared with the previous day.
ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9
