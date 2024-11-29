United Labels Anticipates Strong Christmas Sales & Positive Yearly Growth

United Labels AG anticipates strong Christmas sales and overall positive growth for the 2024 financial year.

Consolidated sales for the first nine months of 2024 were EUR 14.7 million, down from EUR 18.1 million in the previous year.

EBITDA slightly increased to EUR 1.3 million, while EBIT rose to EUR 1.1 million, compared to EUR 1.0 million last year.

Consolidated net income for the year was EUR 0.4 million, reflecting a return on sales of 3.1%.

The online business of Elfen Service GmbH saw a significant 78% increase in sales, reaching EUR 1.6 million.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2024, increased to EUR 11.4 million, indicating a trend of later customer orders compared to previous years.

