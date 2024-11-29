Strides Pharma Consolidates European Business-to-Business Operations in Switzerland (FOTO)

Zug, Switzerland (ots) -



Strides Pharma Science Limited, globally recognized as a leading pharmaceuticalcompany operating across 100 countries and headquartered in Bangalore, India, isconsolidating its European business through Strides Pharma International AG,based in Zug, Switzerland.Strides Pharma specializes in the development and manufacturing of IP-led nichefinished dosage formulations. With over three decades of research anddevelopment expertise, Strides Pharma continuously develops and deliversproducts with innovative and improved technologies at competitive prices.Notably, Strides Pharma is among the world's largest manufacturers of Ibuprofenand Macrogol in various forms. Their unique range of drug delivery technologiesopens up versatile and lucrative opportunities within the ever-evolving targetmarkets.The partner-centric in-licensing portfolio of over 250 formulations isconsolidated in synergICE as a one-stop shop. It includes generics, sterileinjectables and value-added products, Women´s Health hormones, lyophilizedorally dissolving tablets and end-to-end biopharmaceutical CDMO services.Oren Weininger , newly appointed Chairman of the Board, stated, "With thisstrengthened European B2B presence, we can respond faster to our customers'needs and provide flexible, innovative solutions, and interesting genericportfolio, including comprehensive support in supply chain & quality managementand regulatory processes by Strides Pharma International and the EU GMP-site inHamburg, Germany."Key Markets are Central and Southern Europe (especially Germany), Scandinavia,Benelux and the Visegrád countries.For further information, please visit: https://www.fair-med.com/newsroomFollowing his roles at Dexcel Pharma and Kamedis, Oren Weininger took theposition of CEO at Fairmed Healthcare AG in 2014 and subsequently became ownerin 2018. Strides Pharma, after a period of successful partnership, invested inthe company in 2019, further bolstering leading Fairmed Healthcare productlines. In addition to being appointed Chairman of the Board of Strides PharmaInternational AG, Weininger continues to lead Fairmed Healthcare GmbH inHamburg.Strides Pharma Science Limited, headquartered in Bangalore, India, wasincorporated in 1990. The company has a global manufacturing footprint witheight facilities spread across four continents and a strong presence in 100countries. Strides Pharma is a key active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturerand producer of various products; every fourth Ibuprofen tablet on the globalmarket today is supplied by Strides Pharma.Contact AgencyWhat About Now, Andreas Schöpfmailto:as@whataboutnow.deTel. +49 160 90723690Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/177538/5919758OTS: Strides Pharma International AG