Strides Pharma Consolidates European Business-to-Business Operations in Switzerland (FOTO)
Zug, Switzerland (ots) -
- Market proximity of Strides Pharma International AG , based in Zug,
Switzerland, opens the way for rapid technology transfer and innovation within
the European market
- Oren Weininger, longstanding leader at Fairmed Healthcare, heads the business
as CEO and Chairman of the Board
Strides Pharma Science Limited, globally recognized as a leading pharmaceutical
company operating across 100 countries and headquartered in Bangalore, India, is
consolidating its European business through Strides Pharma International AG,
based in Zug, Switzerland.
Strides Pharma specializes in the development and manufacturing of IP-led niche
finished dosage formulations. With over three decades of research and
development expertise, Strides Pharma continuously develops and delivers
products with innovative and improved technologies at competitive prices.
Notably, Strides Pharma is among the world's largest manufacturers of Ibuprofen
and Macrogol in various forms. Their unique range of drug delivery technologies
opens up versatile and lucrative opportunities within the ever-evolving target
markets.
The partner-centric in-licensing portfolio of over 250 formulations is
consolidated in synergICE as a one-stop shop. It includes generics, sterile
injectables and value-added products, Women´s Health hormones, lyophilized
orally dissolving tablets and end-to-end biopharmaceutical CDMO services.
Oren Weininger , newly appointed Chairman of the Board, stated, "With this
strengthened European B2B presence, we can respond faster to our customers'
needs and provide flexible, innovative solutions, and interesting generic
portfolio, including comprehensive support in supply chain & quality management
and regulatory processes by Strides Pharma International and the EU GMP-site in
Hamburg, Germany."
Key Markets are Central and Southern Europe (especially Germany), Scandinavia,
Benelux and the Visegrád countries.
For further information, please visit: https://www.fair-med.com/newsroom
Following his roles at Dexcel Pharma and Kamedis, Oren Weininger took the
position of CEO at Fairmed Healthcare AG in 2014 and subsequently became owner
in 2018. Strides Pharma, after a period of successful partnership, invested in
the company in 2019, further bolstering leading Fairmed Healthcare product
lines. In addition to being appointed Chairman of the Board of Strides Pharma
International AG, Weininger continues to lead Fairmed Healthcare GmbH in
Hamburg.
Strides Pharma Science Limited, headquartered in Bangalore, India, was
incorporated in 1990. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with
eight facilities spread across four continents and a strong presence in 100
countries. Strides Pharma is a key active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer
and producer of various products; every fourth Ibuprofen tablet on the global
market today is supplied by Strides Pharma.
