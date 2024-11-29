    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infineon wins German Sustainability Award 2025 (FOTO)

    Munich/Duesseldorf (ots) - - Infineon wins prestigious award in the category
    "Electrical Engineering and Electronics".

    - The company makes significant progress in implementing its ambitious
    sustainability strategy.

    - German Sustainability Award is Europe's largest award for ecological and
    social commitment.

    Infineon Technologies AG -- has won the German Sustainability Award in the
    "Electrical Engineering and Electronics" category. "The jury is of the opinion
    that Infineon has assumed a leading role in the field of sustainability and
    serves the sector as a 'beacon' for successful transformation," the judges said
    in their statement. The German Sustainability Award recognizes companies which
    make effective and exemplary contributions to transformation and which function
    as role models within their industry.

    "We are particularly honored and delighted to win the German Sustainability
    Award," said Elke Reichart, Member of the Management Board and Chief Digital and
    Sustainability Officer at Infineon, who accepted the award in Duesseldorf. "We
    at Infineon work hard to drive decarbonization and digitalization and to create
    a more sustainable future. This award is recognition, as well as an incentive to
    be a role model in sustainability and to continue rigorously implementing our
    ambitious sustainability strategy - together with our employees, customers and
    partners."

    Infineon is pursuing a comprehensive and ambitious decarbonization strategy. The
    company is making good progress towards the goal it defined in 2020: achieving
    climate neutrality by 2030. Since then, emissions have been reduced by more than
    two thirds while revenue has almost doubled. Moreover, Infineon is intensifying
    its collaboration along the entire supply chain. As a pioneer in its industry,
    Infineon this year began reporting emissions at the individual product level,
    referred to as the Product Carbon Footprint. The data is already available for
    half of all Infineon products today.

    Infineon's semiconductors are decisive in making the generation, transmission,
    storage and use of energy more efficient. A recent example of sustainable
    product innovation by Infineon is a new type of energy-saving silicon carbide
    (SiC) module, whose developers were nominated for the 2024 Deutscher
    Zukunftspreis. The solution increases the energy efficiency of existing
    high-performance electrical applications such as solar and wind power plants and
    train drives. Among other things, the module also facilitates the efficient
    electrification of large drives such as those found in agricultural and
    construction machinery, ships and aircraft. In concrete terms, a single electric
    locomotive equipped with the new drive system saves around 300 megawatt hours
    per year, which corresponds to the annual energy requirements of 100
    single-family homes.

    The German Sustainability Award is Europe's largest award for ecological and
    social commitment. The jury of the German Sustainability Award (DNP) selected
    winners in 100 different sectors from among around 2000 competing companies. The
    German Sustainability Award works together with the German Chamber of Industry
    and Commerce (DIHK), WWF Germany, PwC Germany, Leuphana University Lüneburg (CSM
    Lüneburg) and numerous other industry associations to design and implement the
    competition.

    Learn more about the 2024 Sustainability Report of Infineon here (https://www.in
    fineon.com/dgdl/Sustainability+at+Infineon+2024.pdf?fileId=8ac78c8b92bced6201936
    90fe6b8008a) .

    About Infineon

    Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and
    IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and
    solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September
    2024) and generated revenue of about EUR15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year
    (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
    (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter
    market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

    Further information is available at https://www.infineon.com/

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Infineon Technologies Aktie

    Die Infineon Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,73 % und einem Kurs von 30,25 auf Tradegate (29. November 2024, 14:17 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Infineon Technologies Aktie um +3,86 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -2,04 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Infineon Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 39,56 Mrd..

    Infineon Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2024) eine Dividende von 0,3500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,1700 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 38,71EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 36,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 45,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +18,62 %/+48,27 % bedeutet.




