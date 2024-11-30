BayWa AG: Restructuring Plan Confirmed as Feasible in New Report
BayWa AG's latest restructuring plan outlines a strategic overhaul to ensure future growth, focusing on streamlining operations and boosting liquidity, with key changes set to unfold by 2027.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG's second draft restructuring report confirms the feasibility of restructuring based on a specified transformation concept.
- The transformation plan includes organizational streamlining, operational cost-cutting, and the sale of certain international affiliated companies.
- The four core business areas will continue: Agri Trade & Service, Construction, Energy, and Agricultural Equipment.
- A rights issue capital increase is planned for the coming year to strengthen liquidity and reduce financial liabilities.
- The restructuring phase is expected to run until December 31, 2027, with improved equity ratios and normal market earnings anticipated afterward.
- Final restructuring report and recapitalization completion are targeted for the beginning of Q2 2025 at the latest.
ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406
