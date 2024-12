Trump droht Brics-Ländern mit hohen Strafzöllen

nicht



Trump is a one man crime syndicate :

64 Times Mentioned In Epstein Report

400+ Times Pleaded The Fifth

34 Felony Convictions

91 Criminal Charges

26 Sexual Assault Allegations

6 Bankruptcies

5 Draft Deferments

4 Indictments

3 Marriages (And the current wife is not happy... lol)

2 Impeachments

2 Convicted Companies

1 Fake University Shut Down

1 Fake Charity Shut Down

$25 Million Fraud Settlement

$5 Million Sexual Abuse Verdict

$2 Million Fake Charity Abuse Judgment

$93 Million Sexual Abuse Judgements

$400+ Million Fraud Judgment

40 of 44 of his former staff will not support him

Most of his former friends are either pardoned or in jail

Hates Progressive minded americans but loves Putin

Tried to conspire a coup on the United States of America

Noticeable Mental decline, slurring , forgetting opponents and babbling.

200 Former GOP members claim he is too dangerous to support

To old , cold and a race baiter

Wants to abolish the constitution

Fakes his faith

Claims no ties to Project 25 and yet repeats parts of it daily

" I will not only support Putin in his ambitions- I WILL help HIM"

America's Biggest embarrassment (DJT)

