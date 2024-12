Wir verzögern Bau der A26-Ost nicht

KMST schrieb 14.11.24, 12:41

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is looking to sell its portfolio of nature-based carbon projects and is in talks with potential investors that include a group of private equity firms, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.



The plan would continue as CEO Wael Sawan's retreat from businesses where he does not see a strategic advantage for Shell (SHEL), such as offshore wind development.



Most of the projects for sale generate REDD+ credits, which each represent one metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions saved by measures taken to avoid deforestation, but such projects have been under increased scrutiny in recent years as investigations revealed they significantly overstated their positive impacts.



Spot prices in the REDD+ market have collapsed to an average of $3.60 per credit this year from $12.50 in 2022, according to MSCI Carbon Markets.



The structure of a proposed deal is being deliberated, according to the report, which says one option would see Shell (SHEL) sell its equity stake in the projects but commit to continue buying the credits.



Separately, the cabinet chief to Argentina's President Milei cited Shell (SHEL) as a potential investor in a future liquefied natural gas project to be run by the country's YPF (YPF) state oil firm, the La Nacion newspaper reports.