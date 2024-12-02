Delivery Hero SE: Glovo Shifts to Employee Model for Spanish Riders

Glovo, a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, will transition to an employment-based model for delivery riders in Spain.

The change is expected to result in reclassification decisions from Spanish Labour Authorities due to alleged misclassification of delivery riders.

The operational model change is anticipated to impact Glovo's adjusted EBITDA by approximately EUR 100 million for FY 2025, but Glovo is still expected to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA in Spain.

Delivery Hero expects overall contingencies to increase to EUR 440-770 million in its 2024 full-year financial report, covering social security contributions, fines, VAT claims, and other charges.

Delivery Hero does not plan to recognize any provision for the reclassification decisions, believing there is insufficient legal ground for them.

Glovo will need to provisionally pay or provide bank guarantees for the amounts due, with the first payments or guarantees expected in Q2 2025.

The next important date, Q4 2024 Trading Update, at Delivery Hero is on 13.02.2025.

The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 36,15EUR and was down -6,66 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,98EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,46 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.213,60PKT (-0,33 %).





