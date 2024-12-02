AI Adoption Reaches 30% Among Workers / Reporting, data collection, and site analysis is the present; the future lies in planning, automation, and large data analysis (FOTO)

Warsaw (ots) - Drees & Sommer, a global consulting company providing a single

source of consultation and implementation services for the real estate industry

and infrastructure, has unveiled key findings from recent regional market

research(1) in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. The study examines major

digitalization trends, focusing on AI usage, and the overall perception of

digitalization in the real estate and construction industries.In Poland, nearly

30% of real estate workers already use AI, with 38% of those utilizing it daily.

Additionally, 60% of real-estate and construction professionals across all three

markets expressed a strong desire to learn how to use AI in their workplace,

indicating a high motivation to develop digital skills within this sector.



"Compared to the broader CEE region, Polish workers in the real estate sector

are the most active AI users with the highest daily usage rates. This trend is

expected to continue, thanks to the high level of motivation to learn and

advance in this area. On the other hand, Poland also has a higher percentage of

workers who do not trust AI (around 17%), highlighting the importance of data

verification in our market," commented Jan Grymin, Divisional Director/Proxy of

Drees & Sommer Polska .







and training



A total of 30% of Polish workers reported actively using AI, mostly on a daily

or weekly basis (both 38%), which is a higher rate than in the Czech Republic

and Hungary. The most active users are those under 30 years old (40%) and senior

and top management. Among Czech workers, around 27% are active AI users, with

more than half using AI only on a weekly basis. Hungary lags slightly behind

with 22% of active AI users.



Polish workers cited the main barriers to AI adoption as an insufficient

overview of the available tools and solutions suitable for their work and

company (26%), followed by inadequate training provided by the company (18%),

lack of trust (17%), and lack of time (14%). In Hungary, distrust of AI is

similar (15%), but in the Czech Republic, it is lower, at 9%. On the positive

side, only 6% of workers across all three countries stated that they did not

understand AI, and only 4% reported poor experiences with it.



Current and future AI applications: from reporting, data collection and analysis

to improved planning and enhanced automation



Polish real estate workers primarily use AI for reporting (35%), document

management and planning (32%), analyzing large amounts of data and automating

processes (25%), data collection, and site analysis (both 23%). Other uses Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



Barriers to AI adoption: insufficient overview of available tools, lack of timeand trainingA total of 30% of Polish workers reported actively using AI, mostly on a dailyor weekly basis (both 38%), which is a higher rate than in the Czech Republicand Hungary. The most active users are those under 30 years old (40%) and seniorand top management. Among Czech workers, around 27% are active AI users, withmore than half using AI only on a weekly basis. Hungary lags slightly behindwith 22% of active AI users.Polish workers cited the main barriers to AI adoption as an insufficientoverview of the available tools and solutions suitable for their work andcompany (26%), followed by inadequate training provided by the company (18%),lack of trust (17%), and lack of time (14%). In Hungary, distrust of AI issimilar (15%), but in the Czech Republic, it is lower, at 9%. On the positiveside, only 6% of workers across all three countries stated that they did notunderstand AI, and only 4% reported poor experiences with it.Current and future AI applications: from reporting, data collection and analysisto improved planning and enhanced automationPolish real estate workers primarily use AI for reporting (35%), documentmanagement and planning (32%), analyzing large amounts of data and automatingprocesses (25%), data collection, and site analysis (both 23%). Other uses