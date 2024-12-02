Polish Real Estate and Construction Sector
AI Adoption Reaches 30% Among Workers / Reporting, data collection, and site analysis is the present; the future lies in planning, automation, and large data analysis (FOTO)
Warsaw (ots) - Drees & Sommer, a global consulting company providing a single
source of consultation and implementation services for the real estate industry
and infrastructure, has unveiled key findings from recent regional market
research(1) in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. The study examines major
digitalization trends, focusing on AI usage, and the overall perception of
digitalization in the real estate and construction industries.In Poland, nearly
30% of real estate workers already use AI, with 38% of those utilizing it daily.
Additionally, 60% of real-estate and construction professionals across all three
markets expressed a strong desire to learn how to use AI in their workplace,
indicating a high motivation to develop digital skills within this sector.
"Compared to the broader CEE region, Polish workers in the real estate sector
are the most active AI users with the highest daily usage rates. This trend is
expected to continue, thanks to the high level of motivation to learn and
advance in this area. On the other hand, Poland also has a higher percentage of
workers who do not trust AI (around 17%), highlighting the importance of data
verification in our market," commented Jan Grymin, Divisional Director/Proxy of
Drees & Sommer Polska .
Barriers to AI adoption: insufficient overview of available tools, lack of time
and training
A total of 30% of Polish workers reported actively using AI, mostly on a daily
or weekly basis (both 38%), which is a higher rate than in the Czech Republic
and Hungary. The most active users are those under 30 years old (40%) and senior
and top management. Among Czech workers, around 27% are active AI users, with
more than half using AI only on a weekly basis. Hungary lags slightly behind
with 22% of active AI users.
Polish workers cited the main barriers to AI adoption as an insufficient
overview of the available tools and solutions suitable for their work and
company (26%), followed by inadequate training provided by the company (18%),
lack of trust (17%), and lack of time (14%). In Hungary, distrust of AI is
similar (15%), but in the Czech Republic, it is lower, at 9%. On the positive
side, only 6% of workers across all three countries stated that they did not
understand AI, and only 4% reported poor experiences with it.
Current and future AI applications: from reporting, data collection and analysis
to improved planning and enhanced automation
Polish real estate workers primarily use AI for reporting (35%), document
management and planning (32%), analyzing large amounts of data and automating
processes (25%), data collection, and site analysis (both 23%). Other uses
