FIT Voltaira Group Completes Acquisition of Auto-Kabel Group

Reutlingen, Germany (ots) -



- Auto-Kabel Group Officially Joins FIT Voltaira Group as of November 29, 2024

- Acquisition Expands Voltaira's Product Portfolio in Intelligent Power

Distribution

- Auto-Kabel to Be Rebranded as Voltaira Autokabel



FIT Voltaira Group (Voltaira), a leading system supplier of sensor,

connectivity, and electrification solutions, specializing in wire harness

technologies, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Auto-Kabel

Group as of November 29, 2024. Auto-Kabel, based in Hausen im Wiesental, Germany

(Baden-Württemberg), is a pioneer in e-mobility and a technology leader in

automotive power distribution and management.





The acquisition, previously announced (https://www.voltaira-group.com/news-and-events/press-release/voltaira-group-acquires-auto-kabel-group/) on July 11, 2024,significantly strengthens Voltaira's product portfolio in intelligent energydistribution systems, including innovative battery harnesses, busbars, andhigh-voltage vehicle electrical systems. The combined entity, Voltaira, will nowboast a global presence, with more than 50 locations across Europe, Asia, NorthAmerica and Africa, and over 11,500 people worldwide."We are delighted to welcome the Auto-Kabel Group to the Voltaira family," saidChris Lu, Global COO of FIT Group and Managing Director of FIT Voltaira. "Thisstrategic acquisition solidifies our commitment to electrified vehicletechnology and reinforces our dedication to pioneering solutions. Our customerknowledge and expertise with both OEMs and mobility suppliers will empower us touniquely address the evolving needs of both audiences, positioning us at theforefront of the industry."Going forward, the Auto-Kabel brand will operate under the name VoltairaAutokabel, reflecting its integration into the FIT Voltaira Group whilerespecting its historical significance in the mobility market. This rebrandingwill leverage the strength of the Voltaira brand while honoring Auto-Kabel'slegacy and industry expertise."We are incredibly excited to join Voltaira," said Jens Schumacher, CSO ofAuto-Kabel Group. "This partnership is built on a shared commitment to quality,innovation, and deep industry expertise. We see a promising future ahead, andthe synergies between our businesses will enhance our product offerings anddrive sustainable growth."The acquisition was made through a wholly owned German SPV of FoxconnInterconnect Technology GmbH, the holding company of FIT Voltaira Group GmbH.Voltaira, owned by Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited ("FIT"), benefitsfrom a solid financial foundation that supports growth in the rapidly evolvingautomotive market.About FIT Voltaira Group (Voltaira)At Voltaira, we drive the future of sustainable mobility with creative solutionsand cutting-edge technology.As an established system supplier in the mobility industry, we are proud of ourlong-standing partnerships with major Tier 1 automotive suppliers and OEMs. Ourcore competencies include the design, development and manufacture of sensor,connectivity, and electrification solutions for the automotive andmicro-mobility sectors.Recognized for our commitment to quality and German engineering excellence, theVoltaira brand is trusted worldwide. Through our strategic partnerships, weoffer endless possibilities in mobility, from charging solutions to 5G AIoT. FITVoltaira Group operates globally with more than 50 sites in Europe, Asia, NorthAmerica and Africa, employing more than 11,500 people.About Auto-Kabel GroupAuto-Kabel Group is an international leader in electromobility, with 90 years ofinnovation and top-tier manufacturing quality. Auto-Kabel Group supplieselectrical components for automotive systems and power distribution, focusing one-mobility solutions. As a system supplier, Auto-Kabel Group offers a wide rangeof products, including charging sockets, drive cables, and battery connectors,to customers worldwide.About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng)Foxconn Interconnect Technology (HKEX: 6088) was listed on the Hong Kong StockExchange in 2017 and is the largest consumer electronics connector manufacturerin Asia. While connectors remain its core business, the company hasstrategically expanded in recent years into 5G AIoT, Mobility, and Audio, whilealso entering the consumer brand sector. For more information, please visit thecompany's website at http://www.fit-foxconn.comContact:Media InquiriesVoltaira Group, CorporateEmail: Press.Services@voltaira-group.comFollow us on social media: LinkedInFIT(https://www.linkedin.com/company/voltaira/)Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175657/5921031OTS: Voltaira Group