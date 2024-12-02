    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FIT Voltaira Group Completes Acquisition of Auto-Kabel Group

    Reutlingen, Germany (ots) -

    - Auto-Kabel Group Officially Joins FIT Voltaira Group as of November 29, 2024
    - Acquisition Expands Voltaira's Product Portfolio in Intelligent Power
    Distribution
    - Auto-Kabel to Be Rebranded as Voltaira Autokabel

    FIT Voltaira Group (Voltaira), a leading system supplier of sensor,
    connectivity, and electrification solutions, specializing in wire harness
    technologies, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Auto-Kabel
    Group as of November 29, 2024. Auto-Kabel, based in Hausen im Wiesental, Germany
    (Baden-Württemberg), is a pioneer in e-mobility and a technology leader in
    automotive power distribution and management.

    The acquisition, previously announced (https://www.voltaira-group.com/news-and-e
    vents/press-release/voltaira-group-acquires-auto-kabel-group/) on July 11, 2024,
    significantly strengthens Voltaira's product portfolio in intelligent energy
    distribution systems, including innovative battery harnesses, busbars, and
    high-voltage vehicle electrical systems. The combined entity, Voltaira, will now
    boast a global presence, with more than 50 locations across Europe, Asia, North
    America and Africa, and over 11,500 people worldwide.

    "We are delighted to welcome the Auto-Kabel Group to the Voltaira family," said
    Chris Lu, Global COO of FIT Group and Managing Director of FIT Voltaira. "This
    strategic acquisition solidifies our commitment to electrified vehicle
    technology and reinforces our dedication to pioneering solutions. Our customer
    knowledge and expertise with both OEMs and mobility suppliers will empower us to
    uniquely address the evolving needs of both audiences, positioning us at the
    forefront of the industry."

    Going forward, the Auto-Kabel brand will operate under the name Voltaira
    Autokabel, reflecting its integration into the FIT Voltaira Group while
    respecting its historical significance in the mobility market. This rebranding
    will leverage the strength of the Voltaira brand while honoring Auto-Kabel's
    legacy and industry expertise.

    "We are incredibly excited to join Voltaira," said Jens Schumacher, CSO of
    Auto-Kabel Group. "This partnership is built on a shared commitment to quality,
    innovation, and deep industry expertise. We see a promising future ahead, and
    the synergies between our businesses will enhance our product offerings and
    drive sustainable growth."

    The acquisition was made through a wholly owned German SPV of Foxconn
    Interconnect Technology GmbH, the holding company of FIT Voltaira Group GmbH.
    Voltaira, owned by Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited ("FIT"), benefits
    from a solid financial foundation that supports growth in the rapidly evolving
    automotive market.

    About FIT Voltaira Group (Voltaira)

    At Voltaira, we drive the future of sustainable mobility with creative solutions
    and cutting-edge technology.

    As an established system supplier in the mobility industry, we are proud of our
    long-standing partnerships with major Tier 1 automotive suppliers and OEMs. Our
    core competencies include the design, development and manufacture of sensor,
    connectivity, and electrification solutions for the automotive and
    micro-mobility sectors.

    Recognized for our commitment to quality and German engineering excellence, the
    Voltaira brand is trusted worldwide. Through our strategic partnerships, we
    offer endless possibilities in mobility, from charging solutions to 5G AIoT. FIT
    Voltaira Group operates globally with more than 50 sites in Europe, Asia, North
    America and Africa, employing more than 11,500 people.

    About Auto-Kabel Group

    Auto-Kabel Group is an international leader in electromobility, with 90 years of
    innovation and top-tier manufacturing quality. Auto-Kabel Group supplies
    electrical components for automotive systems and power distribution, focusing on
    e-mobility solutions. As a system supplier, Auto-Kabel Group offers a wide range
    of products, including charging sockets, drive cables, and battery connectors,
    to customers worldwide.

    About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng)

    Foxconn Interconnect Technology (HKEX: 6088) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock
    Exchange in 2017 and is the largest consumer electronics connector manufacturer
    in Asia. While connectors remain its core business, the company has
    strategically expanded in recent years into 5G AIoT, Mobility, and Audio, while
    also entering the consumer brand sector. For more information, please visit the
    company's website at http://www.fit-foxconn.com

    Contact:

    Media Inquiries
    Voltaira Group, Corporate
    Email: Press.Services@voltaira-group.com
    Follow us on social media: LinkedInFIT
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/voltaira/)

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175657/5921031
    OTS: Voltaira Group



