FIT Voltaira Group Completes Acquisition of Auto-Kabel Group
- Auto-Kabel Group Officially Joins FIT Voltaira Group as of November 29, 2024
- Acquisition Expands Voltaira's Product Portfolio in Intelligent Power
Distribution
- Auto-Kabel to Be Rebranded as Voltaira Autokabel
FIT Voltaira Group (Voltaira), a leading system supplier of sensor,
connectivity, and electrification solutions, specializing in wire harness
technologies, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Auto-Kabel
Group as of November 29, 2024. Auto-Kabel, based in Hausen im Wiesental, Germany
(Baden-Württemberg), is a pioneer in e-mobility and a technology leader in
automotive power distribution and management.
The acquisition, previously announced (https://www.voltaira-group.com/news-and-e
vents/press-release/voltaira-group-acquires-auto-kabel-group/) on July 11, 2024,
significantly strengthens Voltaira's product portfolio in intelligent energy
distribution systems, including innovative battery harnesses, busbars, and
high-voltage vehicle electrical systems. The combined entity, Voltaira, will now
boast a global presence, with more than 50 locations across Europe, Asia, North
America and Africa, and over 11,500 people worldwide.
"We are delighted to welcome the Auto-Kabel Group to the Voltaira family," said
Chris Lu, Global COO of FIT Group and Managing Director of FIT Voltaira. "This
strategic acquisition solidifies our commitment to electrified vehicle
technology and reinforces our dedication to pioneering solutions. Our customer
knowledge and expertise with both OEMs and mobility suppliers will empower us to
uniquely address the evolving needs of both audiences, positioning us at the
forefront of the industry."
Going forward, the Auto-Kabel brand will operate under the name Voltaira
Autokabel, reflecting its integration into the FIT Voltaira Group while
respecting its historical significance in the mobility market. This rebranding
will leverage the strength of the Voltaira brand while honoring Auto-Kabel's
legacy and industry expertise.
"We are incredibly excited to join Voltaira," said Jens Schumacher, CSO of
Auto-Kabel Group. "This partnership is built on a shared commitment to quality,
innovation, and deep industry expertise. We see a promising future ahead, and
the synergies between our businesses will enhance our product offerings and
drive sustainable growth."
The acquisition was made through a wholly owned German SPV of Foxconn
Interconnect Technology GmbH, the holding company of FIT Voltaira Group GmbH.
Voltaira, owned by Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited ("FIT"), benefits
from a solid financial foundation that supports growth in the rapidly evolving
automotive market.
About FIT Voltaira Group (Voltaira)
At Voltaira, we drive the future of sustainable mobility with creative solutions
and cutting-edge technology.
As an established system supplier in the mobility industry, we are proud of our
long-standing partnerships with major Tier 1 automotive suppliers and OEMs. Our
core competencies include the design, development and manufacture of sensor,
connectivity, and electrification solutions for the automotive and
micro-mobility sectors.
Recognized for our commitment to quality and German engineering excellence, the
Voltaira brand is trusted worldwide. Through our strategic partnerships, we
offer endless possibilities in mobility, from charging solutions to 5G AIoT. FIT
Voltaira Group operates globally with more than 50 sites in Europe, Asia, North
America and Africa, employing more than 11,500 people.
About Auto-Kabel Group
Auto-Kabel Group is an international leader in electromobility, with 90 years of
innovation and top-tier manufacturing quality. Auto-Kabel Group supplies
electrical components for automotive systems and power distribution, focusing on
e-mobility solutions. As a system supplier, Auto-Kabel Group offers a wide range
of products, including charging sockets, drive cables, and battery connectors,
to customers worldwide.
About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng)
Foxconn Interconnect Technology (HKEX: 6088) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange in 2017 and is the largest consumer electronics connector manufacturer
in Asia. While connectors remain its core business, the company has
strategically expanded in recent years into 5G AIoT, Mobility, and Audio, while
also entering the consumer brand sector. For more information, please visit the
company's website at http://www.fit-foxconn.com
Autor folgen