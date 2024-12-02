ESPG AG Updates Reorganisation Plan, Submits to Court Under StaRUG
ESPG AG is set to unveil a revamped restructuring plan, aiming to rejuvenate its financial structure with a bold capital adjustment and strategic stakeholder involvement.
- ESPG AG has announced adjusted conditions for its reorganization concept and will submit an updated restructuring plan to the local court in accordance with StaRUG.
- The updated restructuring plan includes a reduction of the company's share capital to zero euros, followed by an increase to EUR 50,000.
- ESPG Recap Partners SCSp will subscribe to 85% of the new share capital, while ESPG BondCo will subscribe to 15%.
- The remaining term of the ESPG Bond will be extended to approximately 5 years, until 1 October 2029.
- A comparative calculation shows that bondholders would receive 15.25% of the nominal value of outstanding bonds under the updated restructuring plan, compared to 1.3% in an insolvency scenario.
- The company will keep the capital market and public informed about the progress of the restructuring measures as required by law.
0,00 %
0,00 %
-14,89 %
-85,37 %
-88,63 %
-93,18 %
-93,99 %
-94,01 %
ISIN:DE000A2NBY22WKN:A2NBY2
