Logwin Revises 2024 Revenue Forecast: Key Changes Ahead
Logwin AG projects a revenue boost for 2024, surpassing last year's figures, driven by freight rates. However, profits are expected to dip, aligning with market forecasts.
Foto: Gelhot - picture alliance / Fotostand
- Logwin AG has adjusted its revenue forecast for 2024, now expecting revenue between EUR 1.3 - 1.6 billion, exceeding the previous year's level of EUR 1.26 billion.
- The increase in expected revenue is mainly due to freight rates, aligning with or exceeding market expectations.
- The operating result (EBITA) for 2024 is expected to be lower than the previous year's EUR 91.7 million, in line with market expectations.
- The net result for the period is also anticipated to be below the previous year's EUR 80.2 million, meeting market expectations.
- Logwin AG operates globally with over 3,700 employees and around 190 locations on six continents, focusing on logistics and transport solutions.
- Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse, with DELTON Logistics S.à r.l. as the majority shareholder.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Logwin is on 10.03.2025.
The price of Logwin at the time of the news was 253,00EUR and was up +2,02 % compared with the previous day.
