    Northern Data Group to Develop Best-in-Class U.S. Data Center for High Performance Computing

    Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Expanding portfolio to meet the demand for AI and High-Performance Computing
    (HPC) solutions
    - Expected to deliver 120MW in the near-term with capacity to expand up to 180MW
    - Data center to create up to 100 new jobs and support local economy

    Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) ('Northern Data Group' or 'the Group'), a leading
    provider of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announced
    plans for a best-in-class data center located in Maysville, Georgia, USA. The
    new site will support computing requirements for the soaring demand for
    generative AI and HPC while also underpinning Northern Data's community focus by
    adding up to 100 new jobs to the local economy.

    Kim Wilmoth, Maysville City Council Representative, commented: "We are excited
    to have Northern Data expand in the Maysville area. This project is illustrative
    of the broader business growth in Jackson County positively affecting our city,
    and the company's franchise fees for power will be used to support city
    expenditures. We can't wait to partner with Northern Data as it advances
    construction on its data center."

    Design has already begun, and once complete, the new 63-acre site will deliver
    120MW, with capacity to expand to 180MW. This state-of-the-art facility is
    designed to be future-ready, cutting-edge, high-density and liquid-cooled ,
    enabling the seamless integration of next-generation infrastructure and
    technologies that are foundational for AI and HPC innovations. The data center
    is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2027.

    Gary Tinkler, Managing Director, Data Center Infrastructure at Northern Data,
    commented: "The Maysville site is an important piece of our portfolio expansion.
    Its strategic location offers unique advantages, allowing us to implement
    best-in-class solutions. These innovative systems are at the heart of our
    long-term vision to revolutionize data center efficiency, and we look forward to
    a productive working relationship with Maysville to ensure that the local
    community can share in our success."

    As a pioneer in HPC infrastructure, Northern Data Group's data centers are
    purpose built. The company's data centers aim to run as sustainably as possible
    wherever they operate, and enhanced efficiency at the Maysville facility will
    allow the company to empower businesses to accomplish more with less, while
    helping communities and national grids benefit from increased access to local
    energy sources.

    Aroosh Thillainathan, Group CEO, Northern Data, commented: "At Northern Data
    Group, our data centers are the backbone of the AI and HPC solutions our
    customers are developing every day. The new site in Maysville will further
    expand the compute power and capacity Northern Data Group can offer to our
    customers, creating more space for innovation while supporting the development
    of reliable and environmentally sustainable AI and HPC infrastructure in the
    United States."

    This announcement builds on Northern Data Group's existing and ongoing U.S.
    investments, supporting local communities and the wider economy at large,
    including:

    - Acquisition (https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/news/ardent-data-ce
    nters-a-northern-data-group-company-completes-acquisition-of-pennsylvania-data
    -center) of Pennsylvania data center
    - Purchase of 300MW data center (https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/n
    ews/northern-data-groups-peak-mining-purchases-a-second-300mw-data-center-loca
    tion-in-corpus-christi-texas) in Corpus Christi, Texas
    - Construction of 30MW mining facility (https://northerndata.de/en/investor-rela
    tions/news/peak-mining-starts-construction-of-next-gen-30mw-mining-facility-in
    -grand-forks-north-dakota) in Grand Forks, North Dakota

    About Northern Data Group Northern Data Group (https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/f
    ncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aa1a2ce9777b603ff6927ab9d9420533&application_id=2011949
    &site_id=news_data&application_name=news) (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AI
    and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density,
    liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative
    organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential
    of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/northern-data-
    group-to-develop-best-in-class-us-data-center-for-high-performance-computing-302
    321720.html

    Contact:

    Jose Cano,
    Vice President,
    Investor Relations,
    E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/177621/5922862
    OTS: Northern Data Group


