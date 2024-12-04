Northern Data Group to Develop Best-in-Class U.S. Data Center for High Performance Computing

Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Expanding portfolio to meet the demand for AI and High-Performance Computing

(HPC) solutions

- Expected to deliver 120MW in the near-term with capacity to expand up to 180MW

- Data center to create up to 100 new jobs and support local economy



Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) ('Northern Data Group' or 'the Group'), a leading

provider of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announced

plans for a best-in-class data center located in Maysville, Georgia, USA. The

new site will support computing requirements for the soaring demand for

generative AI and HPC while also underpinning Northern Data's community focus by

adding up to 100 new jobs to the local economy.





Kim Wilmoth, Maysville City Council Representative, commented: "We are excitedto have Northern Data expand in the Maysville area. This project is illustrativeof the broader business growth in Jackson County positively affecting our city,and the company's franchise fees for power will be used to support cityexpenditures. We can't wait to partner with Northern Data as it advancesconstruction on its data center."Design has already begun, and once complete, the new 63-acre site will deliver120MW, with capacity to expand to 180MW. This state-of-the-art facility isdesigned to be future-ready, cutting-edge, high-density and liquid-cooled ,enabling the seamless integration of next-generation infrastructure andtechnologies that are foundational for AI and HPC innovations. The data centeris expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2027.Gary Tinkler, Managing Director, Data Center Infrastructure at Northern Data,commented: "The Maysville site is an important piece of our portfolio expansion.Its strategic location offers unique advantages, allowing us to implementbest-in-class solutions. These innovative systems are at the heart of ourlong-term vision to revolutionize data center efficiency, and we look forward toa productive working relationship with Maysville to ensure that the localcommunity can share in our success."As a pioneer in HPC infrastructure, Northern Data Group's data centers arepurpose built. The company's data centers aim to run as sustainably as possiblewherever they operate, and enhanced efficiency at the Maysville facility willallow the company to empower businesses to accomplish more with less, whilehelping communities and national grids benefit from increased access to localenergy sources.Aroosh Thillainathan, Group CEO, Northern Data, commented: "At Northern DataGroup, our data centers are the backbone of the AI and HPC solutions ourcustomers are developing every day. The new site in Maysville will furtherexpand the compute power and capacity Northern Data Group can offer to ourcustomers, creating more space for innovation while supporting the developmentof reliable and environmentally sustainable AI and HPC infrastructure in theUnited States."This announcement builds on Northern Data Group's existing and ongoing U.S.investments, supporting local communities and the wider economy at large,including:- Acquisition (https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/news/ardent-data-centers-a-northern-data-group-company-completes-acquisition-of-pennsylvania-data-center) of Pennsylvania data center- Purchase of 300MW data center (https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/news/northern-data-groups-peak-mining-purchases-a-second-300mw-data-center-location-in-corpus-christi-texas) in Corpus Christi, Texas- Construction of 30MW mining facility (https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/news/peak-mining-starts-construction-of-next-gen-30mw-mining-facility-in-grand-forks-north-dakota) in Grand Forks, North DakotaAbout Northern Data Group Northern Data Group (https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aa1a2ce9777b603ff6927ab9d9420553&application_id=2011949&site_id=news_data&application_name=news) (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AIand High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density,liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovativeorganizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potentialof HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.