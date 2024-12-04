Northern Data Group to Develop Best-in-Class U.S. Data Center for High Performance Computing
Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Expanding portfolio to meet the demand for AI and High-Performance Computing
(HPC) solutions
- Expected to deliver 120MW in the near-term with capacity to expand up to 180MW
- Data center to create up to 100 new jobs and support local economy
Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) ('Northern Data Group' or 'the Group'), a leading
provider of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, today announced
plans for a best-in-class data center located in Maysville, Georgia, USA. The
new site will support computing requirements for the soaring demand for
generative AI and HPC while also underpinning Northern Data's community focus by
adding up to 100 new jobs to the local economy.
Kim Wilmoth, Maysville City Council Representative, commented: "We are excited
to have Northern Data expand in the Maysville area. This project is illustrative
of the broader business growth in Jackson County positively affecting our city,
and the company's franchise fees for power will be used to support city
expenditures. We can't wait to partner with Northern Data as it advances
construction on its data center."
Design has already begun, and once complete, the new 63-acre site will deliver
120MW, with capacity to expand to 180MW. This state-of-the-art facility is
designed to be future-ready, cutting-edge, high-density and liquid-cooled ,
enabling the seamless integration of next-generation infrastructure and
technologies that are foundational for AI and HPC innovations. The data center
is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2027.
Gary Tinkler, Managing Director, Data Center Infrastructure at Northern Data,
commented: "The Maysville site is an important piece of our portfolio expansion.
Its strategic location offers unique advantages, allowing us to implement
best-in-class solutions. These innovative systems are at the heart of our
long-term vision to revolutionize data center efficiency, and we look forward to
a productive working relationship with Maysville to ensure that the local
community can share in our success."
As a pioneer in HPC infrastructure, Northern Data Group's data centers are
purpose built. The company's data centers aim to run as sustainably as possible
wherever they operate, and enhanced efficiency at the Maysville facility will
allow the company to empower businesses to accomplish more with less, while
helping communities and national grids benefit from increased access to local
energy sources.
Aroosh Thillainathan, Group CEO, Northern Data, commented: "At Northern Data
Group, our data centers are the backbone of the AI and HPC solutions our
customers are developing every day. The new site in Maysville will further
expand the compute power and capacity Northern Data Group can offer to our
customers, creating more space for innovation while supporting the development
of reliable and environmentally sustainable AI and HPC infrastructure in the
United States."
This announcement builds on Northern Data Group's existing and ongoing U.S.
investments, supporting local communities and the wider economy at large,
including:
- Acquisition (https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/news/ardent-data-ce
nters-a-northern-data-group-company-completes-acquisition-of-pennsylvania-data
-center) of Pennsylvania data center
- Purchase of 300MW data center (https://northerndata.de/en/investor-relations/n
ews/northern-data-groups-peak-mining-purchases-a-second-300mw-data-center-loca
tion-in-corpus-christi-texas) in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Construction of 30MW mining facility (https://northerndata.de/en/investor-rela
tions/news/peak-mining-starts-construction-of-next-gen-30mw-mining-facility-in
-grand-forks-north-dakota) in Grand Forks, North Dakota
About Northern Data Group Northern Data Group (https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/f
ncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=aa1a2ce9777b603ff6927ab9d9420533&application_id=2011949
&site_id=news_data&application_name=news) (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AI
and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density,
liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative
organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential
of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/northern-data-
group-to-develop-best-in-class-us-data-center-for-high-performance-computing-302
321720.html
Contact:
Jose Cano,
Vice President,
Investor Relations,
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/177621/5922862
OTS: Northern Data Group
