    World's Largest Biometric System for Banks by DERMALOG Protects the Accounts of Over 64 Million Customers (FOTO)

    Hamburg/Germany, Lagos/Nigeria (ots) - Over 64 million Nigerians now conduct
    their banking transactions through accounts safeguarded by advanced biometric
    technology. This cutting-edge solution was developed by DERMALOG, Germany's
    leading manufacturer of biometric identification systems.

    In 2015, DERMALOG implemented a biometric system for 23 Nigerian banks and the
    country's central bank, enabling customers to register their accounts using
    fingerprint and facial recognition. By verifying identity through biometric
    features, subsequent transactions, such as deposits and withdrawals, can be
    completed quickly and securely.

    The identity verification system developed by DERMALOG is deployed nationwide in
    Nigeria. It plays a crucial role in combating fraud in the financial services
    sector and protecting account holders from unauthorized access to their savings.
    Additionally, the solution simplifies access to financial services for Nigerian
    citizens, marking a substantial stride towards greater financial inclusion.

    "Over the past decade, our innovative technology has made a vital contribution
    to enhancing security in Africa's largest economy. Our collaboration with the
    Nigerian banking sector is a prime example of how biometrics can streamline
    access to essential everyday services while significantly improving security,"
    said Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG.

    DERMALOG is Germany's pioneer in biometrics and the country's largest
    manufacturer of biometric systems. Founded in 1995, the company develops
    fingerprint, facial, and iris recognition identification solutions. DERMALOG's
    technology is now used worldwide in more than 100 countries by 260 governmental
    authorities and companies for applications such as border control, ID issuance
    and banking services.

    Contact:

    DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
    Sven Böckler +49 (0) 40 13 227 0
    Media Relations
    mailto:info@dermalog.com
    http://www.dermalog.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/5923310
    OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH



    Verfasst von news aktuell
