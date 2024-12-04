Energiekontor AG: Earnings Forecast for 2024 Adjusted - Find Out Why!

Energiekontor AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year.

The previous forecast for consolidated EBT was between 30 to 70 million euros, now reduced to approximately 23 to 27 million euros.

Delays in sales processes in Germany and the UK, due to project delays and supply chain issues, are the main reasons for the forecast adjustment.

A significant portion of the margin shift is due to a wind park project in Scotland, which will now close in 2025 due to EU authorisation requirements.

The margin shift will move approximately 40 to 45 million euros from 2024 to 2025.

The audited figures for the 2024 financial year are scheduled for publication on 28 March 2025.

The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 40,53EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,43 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.712,41PKT (+1,33 %).





