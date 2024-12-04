Energiekontor AG Updates 2024 Earnings Forecast, Reaffirms 2023-2028 Growth Plan

Energiekontor AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year, reducing the expected consolidated EBT from 30-70 million euros to approximately 23-27 million euros.

The reduction in forecast is due to delays in sales processes, primarily caused by project delays and supply chain issues, shifting expected earnings to 2025.

A significant portion of the delayed earnings is from a wind park project in Scotland, which is postponed to 2025 due to pending EU transaction authorization.

Despite the shift in earnings, Energiekontor remains optimistic about future growth, with building permits for 34 projects totaling around 1.1 gigawatts, aligning with their growth strategy for 2023-2028.

Energiekontor is currently constructing around 370 megawatts, with plans to participate in further projects in Germany, France, and the UK, and aims to achieve a target EBT of 120 million euros by 2028.

Energiekontor AG is a leading German project developer in renewable energies, with a history of over 160 projects and a total nominal power of more than 1.4 gigawatts, listed on the SDAX and TecDAX.

The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 40,23EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.709,55PKT (+1,31 %).





