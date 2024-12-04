Energiekontor AG Updates 2024 Earnings Forecast, Reaffirms 2023-2028 Growth Plan
Energiekontor AG revises its 2024 earnings forecast, citing project and supply chain delays, yet remains confident in its long-term growth strategy with ambitious targets for 2028.
Foto: Energiekontor AG
- Energiekontor AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year, reducing the expected consolidated EBT from 30-70 million euros to approximately 23-27 million euros.
- The reduction in forecast is due to delays in sales processes, primarily caused by project delays and supply chain issues, shifting expected earnings to 2025.
- A significant portion of the delayed earnings is from a wind park project in Scotland, which is postponed to 2025 due to pending EU transaction authorization.
- Despite the shift in earnings, Energiekontor remains optimistic about future growth, with building permits for 34 projects totaling around 1.1 gigawatts, aligning with their growth strategy for 2023-2028.
- Energiekontor is currently constructing around 370 megawatts, with plans to participate in further projects in Germany, France, and the UK, and aims to achieve a target EBT of 120 million euros by 2028.
- Energiekontor AG is a leading German project developer in renewable energies, with a history of over 160 projects and a total nominal power of more than 1.4 gigawatts, listed on the SDAX and TecDAX.
The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 40,23EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,18 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.709,55PKT (+1,31 %).
+3,46 %
+4,44 %
-15,90 %
-25,13 %
-36,77 %
-43,97 %
+106,34 %
+327,27 %
+327,04 %
ISIN:DE0005313506WKN:531350
