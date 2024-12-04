    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Partners Group to Sell VSB Group to TotalEnergies: Renewable Energy Shift

    Partners Group is set to sell VSB Group, a top renewable energy platform, to TotalEnergies for EUR 1.57 billion. Under Partners Group, VSB's project pipeline soared from 8 GW to over 18 GW.

    • Partners Group is selling VSB Group, a leading renewable energy platform, to TotalEnergies for an equity value of EUR 1.57 billion.
    • Since its acquisition in 2020, Partners Group has transformed VSB from a mid-sized developer into a leading pan-European renewables platform, increasing its project pipeline from 8 GW to over 18 GW.
    • VSB has achieved a five-fold increase in EBITDA under Partners Group's ownership, driven by operational excellence and investments in technology and digitization.
    • The company has developed over 2.3 GW of renewable energy assets and manages 3 GW, with a diversified portfolio across wind, solar PV, battery storage, and e-mobility.
    • VSB benefits from strong thematic tailwinds in Europe, including corporate decarbonization goals and regulatory support for clean energy sources.
    • Partners Group's Infrastructure business manages USD 26 billion in assets globally, and the firm has around 1,800 professionals with approximately USD 150 billion in overall assets under management.

