Partners Group to Sell VSB Group to TotalEnergies: Renewable Energy Shift

Partners Group is selling VSB Group, a leading renewable energy platform, to TotalEnergies for an equity value of EUR 1.57 billion.

Since its acquisition in 2020, Partners Group has transformed VSB from a mid-sized developer into a leading pan-European renewables platform, increasing its project pipeline from 8 GW to over 18 GW.

VSB has achieved a five-fold increase in EBITDA under Partners Group's ownership, driven by operational excellence and investments in technology and digitization.

The company has developed over 2.3 GW of renewable energy assets and manages 3 GW, with a diversified portfolio across wind, solar PV, battery storage, and e-mobility.

VSB benefits from strong thematic tailwinds in Europe, including corporate decarbonization goals and regulatory support for clean energy sources.

Partners Group's Infrastructure business manages USD 26 billion in assets globally, and the firm has around 1,800 professionals with approximately USD 150 billion in overall assets under management.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Partners Group Holding is on 11.03.2025.

The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 1.401,50EUR and was up +0,70 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.404,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.





