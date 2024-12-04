ESPG AG: All Voting Groups Approve Restructuring Plan Under StaRUG
On December 4, 2024, ESPG AG's restructuring plan received unanimous approval, marking a pivotal step under Germany's StaRUG. This plan reshapes the company's capital and introduces new shareholders.
- ESPG AG's restructuring plan has been approved by all voting groups during a meeting on December 4, 2024.
- The approval is in accordance with the German Corporate Stabilisation and Restructuring Act (StaRUG).
- The restructuring plan includes a reduction of the company's share capital to zero euros, followed by an increase to EUR 50,000.
- Two new shareholders, ESPG Recap Partners SCSp and ESPG BondCo S.à r.l., will subscribe to the new shares, holding 85% and 15% of the new share capital, respectively.
- The term of the ESPG Bond (ISIN DE000A2NBY22) will be extended until October 1, 2029, with BondCo assuming the debt.
- The company expects the confirmation of the restructuring plan by the local court in Cologne to be legally effective before the end of the year.
ISIN:DE000A2NBY22WKN:A2NBY2
