ESPG AG: Creditors Greenlight Restructuring Plan
ESPG AG's restructuring plan has gained unanimous approval, paving the way for court confirmation. Bondholders will gain a 15% equity stake, while EUR 11.6 million in new funds boosts future investments.
- All creditor groups have approved the restructuring plan for ESPG AG.
- Court confirmation of the restructuring plan is expected within the next week.
- Bondholders will participate in the company's future development through a 15% equity stake.
- ESPG AG will receive new liquidity of EUR 11.6 million for investments in its Science Park portfolio.
- The company plans to invest approximately EUR 13.6 million in the Science Park portfolio over the next three years.
- ESPG aims to reduce its vacancy rate to 12-15% and significantly lower annual financing costs by 2026.
+57,33 %
0,00 %
-14,89 %
-85,37 %
-88,63 %
-93,18 %
-93,99 %
-90,58 %
ISIN:DE000A2NBY22WKN:A2NBY2
