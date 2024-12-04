VT5 Acquisition's R&S Group Secures CHF 190M in New Financing
R&S Group Holding AG has bolstered its financial strategy with a CHF 160 million term loan and a CHF 30 million credit facility, paving the way for growth in the energy sector.
- R&S Group Holding AG secured a CHF 160 million syndicated term loan and a CHF 30 million revolving credit facility (RCF) on December 4, 2024.
- The term loan has a duration of 5 years and was oversubscribed, led by UBS AG, replacing a CHF 233 million bridge loan used for the acquisition of Kyte Powertech.
- The repayment of the term loan will occur in yearly tranches of CHF 25 million starting in 2025, with payments made semi-annually.
- The company's net leverage ratio is forecasted to be below 1.8x by the end of 2024, which is an improvement from previous estimates.
- R&S Group operates in the energy sector, providing distribution transformers and components, and has expanded its geographic footprint through the acquisition of Kyte Powertech.
- The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol RSGN since December 13, 2023.
