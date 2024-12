Alzchem Group: Martina Spitzer Named CSO in Strategic Leadership Move

Alzchem Group AG has appointed Martina Spitzer as Chief Sales Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

The appointment is part of a long-term succession planning strategy for the Management Board.

Martina Spitzer will oversee Health & Nutrition, Fine Chemicals, and Sustainability areas.

She has been with Alzchem since 1999 and previously led the chemical sales division.

The company generated sales of EUR 540.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 81.4 million in 2023.

Alzchem focuses on sustainable solutions in specialty chemicals, addressing global challenges like climate change and population growth.

