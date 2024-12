Tencent startet mit "CarbonX Program 2.0" globale Initiative zur Beschleunigung von Climate-Tech-Innovationen

shadow-hunter schrieb 25.09.24, 22:36

Since the ordinary resolution was approved, TENCENT has repurchased a total of approx. 172 million shares, accounting for nearly 1.83% of its issued shares as at the date of the approval of the ordinary resolution.



