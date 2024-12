Wienerberger's Heimo Scheuch Leads European Ceramic Group Cerame-Unie

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger, has been appointed president of Cerame-Unie, the European Ceramic Industry Association, effective January 1, 2025.

His mission as president includes ensuring the competitiveness of EU ceramic industries and securing support from the European Union for sustainable jobs and energy infrastructure.

Cerame-Unie represents 30 member countries and is a key player in the European ceramic industry, which has a production value of €37 billion and supports 200,000 direct jobs.

Scheuch emphasizes the importance of the construction sector in promoting ecological transition, as it accounts for significant energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

He unveiled a new position paper advocating for tailored support for energy-intensive industries, focusing on infrastructure, raw material access, and streamlined processes to enhance competitiveness.

Wienerberger, a long-time member of Cerame-Unie, aligns its priorities with the association, emphasizing decarbonization and sustainable building practices in line with the European Green Deal.

