NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED BY DG FUELS AN EARLY ENGINEERING, LICENSING AND PDP CONTRACT BASED ON ITS PROPRIETARY NX CIRCULAR(TM) GASIFICATION TECHNOLOGY FOR AN ADDITIONAL SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL (SAF) PLANT IN NEBRASKA (USA)

The plant of DG Fuels, a US company engaged in renewable hydrogen and lowemissions aviation fuel, is expected to be operational in 2029, with an annualproduction of 450 million liters of SAF derived from residual biomass.The licensing and process design package phase is subject to Notice to Proceedand is necessary for the implementation of the gasification and gas treatmentunits, able to process 1 million tons per year of corn stover, representing thefirst step for the SAF production.The project meets the requirements set by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'sClean Fuels & Products Shot initiative, which aims to decarbonize the aviationsector by industrializing SAF production. Additionally, SAF derived from biomassor waste resources is eligible under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Schemefor International Aviation (CORSIA) established by the International CivilAviation Organization (ICAO) to reduce airlines' carbon offsetting requirements.The combined capacity of DG Fuels' SAF plants in Louisiana and Nebraska couldpotentially account for 8% of the US SAF mandate by 2030[1].Fabio Fritelli, NEXTCHEM MD , commented: "This project builds on the successfulcompletion of the engineering phase for DG Fuels' SAF plant in Louisiana,announced in December 2023. Together, these two projects rank among the largestglobal SAF initiatives, showcasing NEXTCHEM's leadership in advancing circularsolutions for decarbonization and its commitment to the strategic market ofNorth America."MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancingthe Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstreammarket and Sustainable Technology Solutions, the latter through three businesslines: Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and CircularSolutions. With operations across 45 countries, MAIRE employs over 9,300 people,supported by a global network of 20,000 project partners. MAIRE is listed on theMilan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information:https://www.groupmaire.com/ .[1] In September 2021, the Biden administration launched a government challengeto supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030 and have enough SAFby 2050. Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/09/09/fact-sheet-biden-administration-advances-the-future-of-sustainable-fuels-in-american-aviation/