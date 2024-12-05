NEXTCHEM (MAIRE) AWARDED BY DG FUELS AN EARLY ENGINEERING, LICENSING AND PDP CONTRACT BASED ON ITS PROPRIETARY NX CIRCULAR(TM) GASIFICATION TECHNOLOGY FOR AN ADDITIONAL SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL (SAF) PLANT IN NEBRASKA (USA)
- Licensing and PDP are subject to Notice to Proceed
- This is NEXTCHEM's second SAF initiative with DG Fuels, following the
successful results of the first project under development in Lousiana
- The plant, set to be operational in 2029, will produce up to 450 million
liters per year of SAF, which combined with Louisiana's capacity will account
for approx. 8% of the US SAF mandate by 2030
MAIRE S.p.A. through its subsidiary MyRechemical , a key player in the
Waste-to-Chemical segment, has been awarded by DG Fuels LCC an early
engineering, licensing and Process Design Package (PDP) contract based on its
proprietary NX Circular(TM) gasification technology for a SAF plant located in
Nebraska, USA.
The plant of DG Fuels, a US company engaged in renewable hydrogen and low
emissions aviation fuel, is expected to be operational in 2029, with an annual
production of 450 million liters of SAF derived from residual biomass.
The licensing and process design package phase is subject to Notice to Proceed
and is necessary for the implementation of the gasification and gas treatment
units, able to process 1 million tons per year of corn stover, representing the
first step for the SAF production.
The project meets the requirements set by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s
Clean Fuels & Products Shot initiative, which aims to decarbonize the aviation
sector by industrializing SAF production. Additionally, SAF derived from biomass
or waste resources is eligible under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme
for International Aviation (CORSIA) established by the International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO) to reduce airlines' carbon offsetting requirements.
The combined capacity of DG Fuels' SAF plants in Louisiana and Nebraska could
potentially account for 8% of the US SAF mandate by 2030[1].
Fabio Fritelli, NEXTCHEM MD , commented: "This project builds on the successful
completion of the engineering phase for DG Fuels' SAF plant in Louisiana,
announced in December 2023. Together, these two projects rank among the largest
global SAF initiatives, showcasing NEXTCHEM's leadership in advancing circular
solutions for decarbonization and its commitment to the strategic market of
North America."
MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing
the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream
market and Sustainable Technology Solutions, the latter through three business
lines: Sustainable Fertilizers, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular
Solutions. With operations across 45 countries, MAIRE employs over 9,300 people,
supported by a global network of 20,000 project partners. MAIRE is listed on the
Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information:
https://www.groupmaire.com/ .
[1] In September 2021, the Biden administration launched a government challenge
to supply at least 3 billion gallons of SAF per year by 2030 and have enough SAF
by 2050. Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/20
21/09/09/fact-sheet-biden-administration-advances-the-future-of-sustainable-fuel
s-in-american-aviation/
Contact:
Contact - Tommaso Verani,
Tommaso.Verani@groupmaire.com,
+39 366 6494966; Claudia Ciccarone,
claudia.ciccarone@groupmaire.com; Francesca Prosperi,
francesca.prosperi@groupmaire.com; Claudia Arrighini,
claudia.arrighini@groupmaire.com
