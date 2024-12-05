VYTAL Global enters the U.S. market with the launch of VYTAL US Inc. (FOTO)
Cologne, Germany (ots) -
- VYTAL Global acquires certain assets and team members from TURN to drive
tech-enabled reuse solutions
VYTAL Global expands to the U.S. with the launch of VYTAL US Inc. Germany-based
digital reuse platform that continues global growth by acquiring certain key
assets and team members from TURN, the leading U.S.-based reuse company,
providing tech-enabled reuse solutions to events and venue customers.
VYTAL Global GmbH, the Germany-based digital reuse platform, is thrilled to
announce the founding of its U.S.-based subsidiary, VYTAL US Inc. This strategic
expansion marks a major step forward in Vytal's mission to create a global tech
platform that enables reuse in all food service settings, from large-scale
festivals, sports and entertainment venues to campuses, corporate offices and
quick-service restaurants.
VYTAL US has acquired certain assets of TURN, a U.S.-based reuse company, and is
assuming services for a selected group of TURN's former clients, primarily
operators of large festivals and venues, including some of TURN's operations in
Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, key members of the TURN team will join
VYTAL US, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of service for those
clients. This move allows Vytal to enhance its existing expertise with TURN's
proven consumer engagement strategies while bringing its advanced tracking
technology and market-leading operational efficiency to the U.S. market.
A Strategic Leap Forward
"From the start, Vytal's ambition is to solve the single-use packaging waste
crisis on a global scale," says Dr. Tim Breker, Co-Founder & Managing Director
of VYTAL Global GmbH. "Europe, particularly Germany, has long been a leader in
reuse. We believe we have a clear competitive advantage to build the most
advanced reuse solutions for our clients. By expanding into the U.S., we're
leveraging our sophisticated tech platform, as well as years of operational
experience, to deliver high-value reuse solutions. Scaling reuse in Europe is
mostly about efficiency and convenience. In the U.S. reuse has a major third
growth driver: consumer engagement. Mastering this triad in the most exciting
consumer market of the world will further cement Vytal's leadership of the
global reuse movement."
A globally relevant reuse champion
Following a record-breaking 2024 serving over 160 events and over 7,000 clients
across 17 countries - including high-profile clients like key sites during the
Olympics 2024 and several EURO 2024 fan zones across three major cities - VYTAL
is well-positioned to replicate this success in the U.S.
