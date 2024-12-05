    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    VYTAL Global enters the U.S. market with the launch of VYTAL US Inc. (FOTO)

    Cologne, Germany (ots) -

    - VYTAL Global acquires certain assets and team members from TURN to drive
    tech-enabled reuse solutions

    VYTAL Global expands to the U.S. with the launch of VYTAL US Inc. Germany-based
    digital reuse platform that continues global growth by acquiring certain key
    assets and team members from TURN, the leading U.S.-based reuse company,
    providing tech-enabled reuse solutions to events and venue customers.

    VYTAL Global GmbH, the Germany-based digital reuse platform, is thrilled to
    announce the founding of its U.S.-based subsidiary, VYTAL US Inc. This strategic
    expansion marks a major step forward in Vytal's mission to create a global tech
    platform that enables reuse in all food service settings, from large-scale
    festivals, sports and entertainment venues to campuses, corporate offices and
    quick-service restaurants.

    VYTAL US has acquired certain assets of TURN, a U.S.-based reuse company, and is
    assuming services for a selected group of TURN's former clients, primarily
    operators of large festivals and venues, including some of TURN's operations in
    Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, key members of the TURN team will join
    VYTAL US, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of service for those
    clients. This move allows Vytal to enhance its existing expertise with TURN's
    proven consumer engagement strategies while bringing its advanced tracking
    technology and market-leading operational efficiency to the U.S. market.

    A Strategic Leap Forward

    "From the start, Vytal's ambition is to solve the single-use packaging waste
    crisis on a global scale," says Dr. Tim Breker, Co-Founder & Managing Director
    of VYTAL Global GmbH. "Europe, particularly Germany, has long been a leader in
    reuse. We believe we have a clear competitive advantage to build the most
    advanced reuse solutions for our clients. By expanding into the U.S., we're
    leveraging our sophisticated tech platform, as well as years of operational
    experience, to deliver high-value reuse solutions. Scaling reuse in Europe is
    mostly about efficiency and convenience. In the U.S. reuse has a major third
    growth driver: consumer engagement. Mastering this triad in the most exciting
    consumer market of the world will further cement Vytal's leadership of the
    global reuse movement."

    A globally relevant reuse champion

    Following a record-breaking 2024 serving over 160 events and over 7,000 clients
    across 17 countries - including high-profile clients like key sites during the
    Olympics 2024 and several EURO 2024 fan zones across three major cities - VYTAL
    is well-positioned to replicate this success in the U.S.
    Seite 1 von 2



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    VYTAL Global enters the U.S. market with the launch of VYTAL US Inc. (FOTO) - VYTAL Global acquires certain assets and team members from TURN to drive tech-enabled reuse solutions VYTAL Global expands to the U.S. with the launch of VYTAL US Inc. Germany-based digital reuse platform that continues global growth by …