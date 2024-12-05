VYTAL Global enters the U.S. market with the launch of VYTAL US Inc. (FOTO)

Cologne, Germany (ots) -



- VYTAL Global acquires certain assets and team members from TURN to drive

tech-enabled reuse solutions



VYTAL Global expands to the U.S. with the launch of VYTAL US Inc. Germany-based

digital reuse platform that continues global growth by acquiring certain key

assets and team members from TURN, the leading U.S.-based reuse company,

providing tech-enabled reuse solutions to events and venue customers.



VYTAL Global GmbH, the Germany-based digital reuse platform, is thrilled to

announce the founding of its U.S.-based subsidiary, VYTAL US Inc. This strategic

expansion marks a major step forward in Vytal's mission to create a global tech

platform that enables reuse in all food service settings, from large-scale

festivals, sports and entertainment venues to campuses, corporate offices and

quick-service restaurants.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

VYTAL US has acquired certain assets of TURN, a U.S.-based reuse company, and isassuming services for a selected group of TURN's former clients, primarilyoperators of large festivals and venues, including some of TURN's operations inAustralia and New Zealand. Additionally, key members of the TURN team will joinVYTAL US, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of service for thoseclients. This move allows Vytal to enhance its existing expertise with TURN'sproven consumer engagement strategies while bringing its advanced trackingtechnology and market-leading operational efficiency to the U.S. market.A Strategic Leap Forward"From the start, Vytal's ambition is to solve the single-use packaging wastecrisis on a global scale," says Dr. Tim Breker, Co-Founder & Managing Directorof VYTAL Global GmbH. "Europe, particularly Germany, has long been a leader inreuse. We believe we have a clear competitive advantage to build the mostadvanced reuse solutions for our clients. By expanding into the U.S., we'releveraging our sophisticated tech platform, as well as years of operationalexperience, to deliver high-value reuse solutions. Scaling reuse in Europe ismostly about efficiency and convenience. In the U.S. reuse has a major thirdgrowth driver: consumer engagement. Mastering this triad in the most excitingconsumer market of the world will further cement Vytal's leadership of theglobal reuse movement."A globally relevant reuse championFollowing a record-breaking 2024 serving over 160 events and over 7,000 clientsacross 17 countries - including high-profile clients like key sites during theOlympics 2024 and several EURO 2024 fan zones across three major cities - VYTALis well-positioned to replicate this success in the U.S.