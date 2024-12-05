Don't Miss Out: Exciting New Details for Our Upcoming Event!
CPH Group's Perlen Packaging is poised to strengthen its market presence by acquiring LOG Pharma, a leader in pharmaceutical packaging, despite geopolitical challenges. This strategic move promises growth and expansion.
- CPH Group's Perlen Packaging is set to acquire LOG Pharma, with production sites in Israel and Hungary, expected to complete in 1QFY25.
- LOG Pharma specializes in high barrier packaging solutions for pharmaceutical products, reporting CHF 26 million in revenues and CHF 2.7 million in EBITDA for FY23.
- The acquisition is deemed strategically beneficial despite the political situation in Israel, as it aligns with Perlen Packaging's growth strategy.
- The deal aims to enhance Perlen Packaging's global market position and expand its product range to include primary pharmaceutical packaging solutions.
- CPH Group focuses on niche markets with growth potential, and the acquisition will improve market access in Eastern Europe for pharmaceutical packaging.
- CPH's valuation indicates a potential upside of 27.8% per share, with favorable long-term outlooks for its Packaging and Chemistry divisions.
