FEV and ProLogium develop high-performance vehicle battery (FOTO)

Aachen (ots) - Customer requirements for the evolution of electric cars are

clearly defined: reduced weight at increased efficiency, higher range at shorter

charging times and maximum safety. FEV, Germany's innovation powerhouse for the

automotive and energy industry, and ProLogium, global pioneer in developing

advanced vehicle batteries, fulfill precisely these requirements with their new

product.



All this is made possible by LLCB technology (Large-Footprint Lithium Ceramic

Battery). With its anode of 100 per cent silicon this battery offers a 10-times

higher capacity density compared to graphite anodes used today. Depending on the

vehicle segment and intended use, the LLCB saves up to 300 kg or allows a

maximum range of 1,000 km. The applied solid-state electrolyte is non-flammable

and increases safety against thermal runaway. It also prevents potential short

circuits caused by leaking electrolyte fluid in the event of a spill.







the field of cell development with our development, system and testing

expertise," said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Global Vice President Electric Powertrain

at FEV. "Our collaboration on battery packs and concept designs focuses not only

on regulatory standards, but also on market requirements. We even exceed these."



The anode also enables ultra-fast charging, charging the battery from five to 60

per cent within five minutes. This allows the user an average range of 300 km.

After further three minutes, the battery is charged to 80 per cent and can cover

additional 100 km. In this way, the LLCB helps to bring charging times closer to

the duration of a refueling process for vehicles with combustion engines.



At the Paris Motor Show 2024, FEV and ProLogium announced to continue their

joint efforts for LLCB development in the future.



Read more: https://shorturl.at/9maEg



