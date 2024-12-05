    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FEV and ProLogium develop high-performance vehicle battery (FOTO)

    Aachen (ots) - Customer requirements for the evolution of electric cars are
    clearly defined: reduced weight at increased efficiency, higher range at shorter
    charging times and maximum safety. FEV, Germany's innovation powerhouse for the
    automotive and energy industry, and ProLogium, global pioneer in developing
    advanced vehicle batteries, fulfill precisely these requirements with their new
    product.

    All this is made possible by LLCB technology (Large-Footprint Lithium Ceramic
    Battery). With its anode of 100 per cent silicon this battery offers a 10-times
    higher capacity density compared to graphite anodes used today. Depending on the
    vehicle segment and intended use, the LLCB saves up to 300 kg or allows a
    maximum range of 1,000 km. The applied solid-state electrolyte is non-flammable
    and increases safety against thermal runaway. It also prevents potential short
    circuits caused by leaking electrolyte fluid in the event of a spill.

    "For the LLCB solution, we have successfully combined ProLogium's know-how in
    the field of cell development with our development, system and testing
    expertise," said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Global Vice President Electric Powertrain
    at FEV. "Our collaboration on battery packs and concept designs focuses not only
    on regulatory standards, but also on market requirements. We even exceed these."

    The anode also enables ultra-fast charging, charging the battery from five to 60
    per cent within five minutes. This allows the user an average range of 300 km.
    After further three minutes, the battery is charged to 80 per cent and can cover
    additional 100 km. In this way, the LLCB helps to bring charging times closer to
    the duration of a refueling process for vehicles with combustion engines.

    At the Paris Motor Show 2024, FEV and ProLogium announced to continue their
    joint efforts for LLCB development in the future.

    Read more: https://shorturl.at/9maEg

    Contact:

    Marius Strasdat
    T +49 241 5689-6452
    mailto:strasdat@fev.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/5924491
    OTS: FEV Group



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    FEV and ProLogium develop high-performance vehicle battery (FOTO) Customer requirements for the evolution of electric cars are clearly defined: reduced weight at increased efficiency, higher range at shorter charging times and maximum safety. FEV, Germany's innovation powerhouse for the automotive and energy …