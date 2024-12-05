Freenet Boosts EBITDA & Cash Flow Forecast After IP Address Sale

freenet AG has raised its EBITDA guidance for the 2024 financial year to EUR 515 to 530 million, up from EUR 500 to 515 million.

The free cash flow guidance has also been increased to EUR 285 to 300 million, previously set at EUR 270 to 285 million.

The adjustments in guidance are attributed to a one-time sale of IP addresses for approximately EUR 32 million.

The sale of IP addresses is linked to the company's data center operations and will be received in two tranches: about EUR 18 million in 2024 and EUR 14 million in 2025.

The sales revenues from the IP address transaction will be allocated to the Other/Holding segment of the company.

This announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 of the MAR Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, Conference call on the preliminary results of the fiscal year 2024., at freenet is on 05.03.2025.

The price of freenet at the time of the news was 29,90EUR and was up +1,46 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 29,76EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,47 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.144,31PKT (+1,11 %).





