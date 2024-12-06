Deutsche Rohstoff: Full Repayment of 2019/24 Bond Completed
Deutsche Rohstoff AG has successfully met its financial commitments, repaying the 2019/24 bond on time. This achievement highlights the company's robust financial health and strategic foresight.
- Deutsche Rohstoff AG has fully repaid the 2019/24 bond on schedule, amounting to EUR 20.5 million.
- A total of EUR 79.5 million had been repaid or exchanged for the 2023/28 bond in 2023.
- The company's equity increased to EUR 209.7 million as of 30 September 2024, with an equity ratio rising to over 43% after the bond repayment.
- This is the fourth bond that Deutsche Rohstoff AG has fully repaid.
- The 2023/28 bond, with an outstanding amount of EUR 100.0 million, continues to be popular and is trading at around 109.
- The strong operating cash flow and record EBITDA in the first nine months facilitated the bond repayment, providing flexibility for future investments.
