Shelly Group: Record Black Friday Sales Boost 2024 Forecast

Shelly Group achieved record Black Friday sales, increasing by over 80% with around 2 million home automation devices sold.

Sales for Black Friday increased by 65% compared to the previous year, totaling EUR 24.0 million.

The company is on track to meet its 2024 financial forecast, aiming for EUR 105.0 million in revenue and EUR 26.0 million in EBIT.

In 2023, Shelly Group's revenue was EUR 74.9 million, with an EBIT of EUR 19.1 million.

Shelly Group's growth is driven by energy measurement and saving solutions, with a medium-term target of over EUR 200.0 million in sales by 2026.

Shelly Group is a technology holding company with a presence in over 100 markets, listed on the Bulgarian and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 33,10EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.





