Shelly Group: Record Black Friday Sales Boost 2024 Forecast
Shelly Group shattered sales records this Black Friday, with an impressive 80% surge and nearly 2 million devices sold, setting a robust path toward their ambitious financial goals for 2024 and beyond.
- Shelly Group achieved record Black Friday sales, increasing by over 80% with around 2 million home automation devices sold.
- Sales for Black Friday increased by 65% compared to the previous year, totaling EUR 24.0 million.
- The company is on track to meet its 2024 financial forecast, aiming for EUR 105.0 million in revenue and EUR 26.0 million in EBIT.
- In 2023, Shelly Group's revenue was EUR 74.9 million, with an EBIT of EUR 19.1 million.
- Shelly Group's growth is driven by energy measurement and saving solutions, with a medium-term target of over EUR 200.0 million in sales by 2026.
- Shelly Group is a technology holding company with a presence in over 100 markets, listed on the Bulgarian and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.
The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 33,10EUR and was up +1,22 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.
+5,81 %
-2,23 %
-7,32 %
+123,23 %
ISIN:BG1100003166WKN:A2DGX9
