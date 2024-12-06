Mynaric Seeks More Funding, Delays AGM Amid Financial Reorganization
Mynaric AG, a leader in laser communications, is navigating financial restructuring under Germany's StaRUG to secure crucial funding, potentially impacting shareholders and necessitating an extraordinary meeting.
- Mynaric AG is negotiating for further funding with its primary lender, contingent on financial reorganization under the German StaRUG.
- The company has received a preliminary notice indicating a need for additional capital to support its production ramp and ongoing operations.
- The lender's willingness to provide additional funding depends on the initiation of StaRUG proceedings, which could result in shareholders losing part or all of their investment.
- Mynaric plans to make a provision for contingent liabilities, leading to a full consumption of the company's share capital, and will convene an extraordinary general meeting.
- The annual general meeting scheduled for December 11, 2024, has been postponed, with details to be announced later.
- Mynaric is a leader in laser communications, producing optical communications terminals for various applications, with headquarters in Munich and additional locations in the US.
