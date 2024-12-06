XTPL Secures PLN 27.6M to Boost Sales to PLN 100M in Series X Offering
XTPL S.A. has secured PLN 27.6 million through a share offering to boost its commercial sales to PLN 100 million by 2026, aiming for significant growth in production and R&D with strategic investments.
- XTPL S.A. raised PLN 27.6 million through a series X share offering to increase commercial sales to PLN 100 million by 2026.
- The offering involved 300,000 series X ordinary bearer shares, representing 11.3% of the company's share capital, with an issue price of PLN 92.00 per share.
- The proceeds will support XTPL's 2023-2026 Strategy, focusing on sales, production, and R&D, aiming for a 10-fold increase in commercial revenues.
- XTPL plans to invest approximately PLN 60 million from 2023 to 2026 to enhance business growth, including production capacity and sales efforts.
- The company aims for the first industrial deployment of its technology with a global electronics manufacturer and plans to commercialize a new DPS+ business line.
- XTPL's business model includes three lines: printing modules for industrial use, Delta Printing System prototyping devices, and High Performance Materials, with projects potentially generating PLN 400 million in annual revenues.
