Meyer Burger Secures $39.48M to Boost Stability Amid DESRI Talks
Meyer Burger Technology AG has secured crucial bridge financing of USD 39.48 million to stabilize its operations and ensure liquidity amid ongoing negotiations, paving the way for a sustainable restructuring.
- Meyer Burger Technology AG has secured USD 39.48 million in bridge financing to stabilize its business and ensure liquidity during ongoing negotiations with DESRI and bondholders.
- The financing is structured as a secured bridge loan facility with existing bondholders, providing a stable platform for a sustainable restructuring solution.
- The company is in advanced discussions with DESRI to revise terms of a master supply agreement, aiming for a final agreement by the end of December 2024.
- The bridge loan facility allows for multiple tranches, with an initial drawdown of USD 19.7 million expected immediately, and further funds contingent on meeting specific milestones.
- Meyer Burger has appointed Alvarez & Marsal as a restructuring advisor to enhance operational transformation and efficiency improvements.
- The maturity date for the bridge loan facility is set for January 17, 2025, and additional funding is linked to successful negotiations with DESRI.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at is on 12.03.2025.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.