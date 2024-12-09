Chartgalerie - Kryptowährungen mit bester Performance in der Woche 50/24
Foto: CHROMORANGE_Michael Bihlmayer - picture alliance
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten stellen wir Ihnen die Top20 Kryptowährungen mit ihrer Performance vor.
Jeden Montag um 06:00 stellen wir Ihnen die spannendsten Werte vor. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
AGI zu USD
Wochenperformance: +156,97 %
Wochenperformance: +156,97 %
Platz 1
BUSD zu USD
Wochenperformance: +138,03 %
Wochenperformance: +138,03 %
Platz 2
HT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +64,90 %
Wochenperformance: +64,90 %
Platz 3
CRV zu USD
Wochenperformance: +49,27 %
Wochenperformance: +49,27 %
Platz 4
COMP zu USD
Wochenperformance: +48,38 %
Wochenperformance: +48,38 %
Platz 5
TRX zu USD
Wochenperformance: +46,64 %
Wochenperformance: +46,64 %
Platz 6
DYDX zu USD
Wochenperformance: +42,08 %
Wochenperformance: +42,08 %
Platz 7
UNI zu USD
Wochenperformance: +40,40 %
Wochenperformance: +40,40 %
Platz 8
QNT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +39,71 %
Wochenperformance: +39,71 %
Platz 9
SNT zu USD
Wochenperformance: +39,16 %
Wochenperformance: +39,16 %
Platz 10
MIOTA zu USD
Wochenperformance: +37,95 %
Wochenperformance: +37,95 %
Platz 11
LINK zu USD
Wochenperformance: +37,39 %
Wochenperformance: +37,39 %
Platz 12
GMX zu USD
Wochenperformance: +37,17 %
Wochenperformance: +37,17 %
Platz 13
SAND zu USD
Wochenperformance: +35,43 %
Wochenperformance: +35,43 %
Platz 14
CAKE zu USD
Wochenperformance: +33,69 %
Wochenperformance: +33,69 %
Platz 15
AAVE zu USD
Wochenperformance: +30,06 %
Wochenperformance: +30,06 %
Platz 16
VET zu USD
Wochenperformance: +28,05 %
Wochenperformance: +28,05 %
Platz 17
XMR zu USD
Wochenperformance: +27,92 %
Wochenperformance: +27,92 %
Platz 18
TONCOIN zu USD
Wochenperformance: nan %
Wochenperformance: nan %
Platz 19
CVX zu USD
Wochenperformance: +33,88 %
Wochenperformance: +33,88 %
Platz 20
Der Bitcoin hat eine Wochenperformance von +2,30 %. ETH zu USD weißt eine Wochenperformance von +6,44 % auf. SOL zu USD änderte sich auf Wochensicht um +1,13 %.
20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte